Montgomery police identify Tuesday's homicide victim

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as a 33-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ana Gilmore. Gilmore died after a shooting Tuesday near the Eastern Boulevard.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, at 5:11 a.m., officers and medics were called to an area of the Eastern Boulevard after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, a woman was found to have been fatally shot.

WSFA 12 News found the scene near the Extended Stay America hotel.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

