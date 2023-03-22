Montgomery Zoo holding ‘Zoo Weekend’ March 25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is calling for volunteers during its annual Zoo Weekend on March 25. This fundraising event at the zoo needs hundreds of volunteers and community members to make this event a huge success.

Zoo Weekend festivities are only going to be one day, Saturday, March 25, 2023, due to the severe weather that is being predicted for our area on Sunday.

This decision is being made for the safety and well-being of the guests, volunteers, staff, and animals. The Montgomery Zoo encourages everyone to attend and enjoy all the Zoo Weekend, festivities, and fun on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (with the last admissions at 5 p.m.).

Zoo Weekend shifts (available Saturday and Sunday)

Volunteers may serve multiple shifts or one. Register for each shift you plan on serving

Volunteers will help operate games, inflatables, and rides, sell tickets, provide greeters, and aid in maintaining the cleanliness of the zoo during the event.

Event morning shift: 8:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Event afternoon shift: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Event entire day: 8:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to serve the entire shift. Shifts may not be divided.

Snacks and drinks will be provided.

If you have special dietary needs, please bring your food/drink for your safety and well-being.

You can register for Zoo Weekend here. Once you have registered, a confirmation will be sent to you.

For 47 years, the Montgomery Zoo has hosted a much-anticipated event ushering in the sights and sounds of the spring season with its annual fundraising event, Zoo Weekend, to be held this year March 25.

Starting in the mid-70s as a single-day event, both zoo and event have grown and prospered, allowing the zoo to improve and expand from its original six acres to its current 42-acre zoological facility, featuring animals native to Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, and South America.

Over nearly five decades, funds raised during Zoo Weekend have aided in bringing the River Region and the Montgomery Zoo multiple new exhibits, a natural wildlife museum, an aquatic learning center, adventure rides, and animal encounters. Contributions from Zoo Weekend have allowed the zoo to build the cougar and lynx exhibit, jaguar and ocelot exhibit, chimpanzee and siamang exhibits, and American black bear habitat. Press forward a few years, Zoo Weekend funds aided in building maned wolf and Indian rhino exhibits and, at the time, probably one of the most significant ventures, the construction of the African Bush Elephant exhibit and barn.

In recent years, Zoo Weekend also helped build the Zoofari Skylift Adventure Ride, allowing guests to set sail atop the zoo and provide them with spectacular views of the many exhibits and animals below. In addition, the zoo has expanded its aquatic offerings with the North American River Otter pool and Waters of the World Aquatic Learning Center.

This year’s Zoo Weekend event proceeds will be contributed to the design and construction of a new reptile facility featuring animals that are currently critically endangered, including the Indian Gharial, King Cobra, Komodo Dragon, and Galapagos Giant Tortoise. The community is invited to support this gallant cause to help grow and sustain the Montgomery Zoo and the impact a local zoo has on global conservation efforts and projects.

