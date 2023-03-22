Advertise
MPD officer resigns amid criminal and administrative investigation

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said a former officer resigned today while under criminal and administrative investigation.

Jacob Matthews, 33, was booked into jail this morning on a domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) charge and submitted his resignation prior to his arrest, according to authorities.

Police said Matthews was hired in September of 2018.

The woman who made the complaint made similar allegations in a petition last month for a protection-form-abuse order. She wrote that in June and November, Matthews held her down and choked her and that he tried to force his way into her home.

I fear for my children and my life,” she wrote.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Walter Honeycutt earlier this month reset a hearing for the matter until June 13 based on a criminal matter pending.

The woman also asked for a protective order in 2017, alleging that Matthews slapped her face and punched her I the back of the head. But a judge demised that case after the woman withdrew her petition.

Updated at 6:36 p.m. with information about allegations made by the alleged victim in a petition seeking a protection-from-abuse order.

