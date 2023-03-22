Opelika police to host memorial, candlelight vigil in honor of Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department will be hosting a memorial and candlelight vigil to honor Amore Wiggins (Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe).

The memorial will take place on Sunday, April 2. The service will be held in the Lee County Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Several people are speaking and an Opelika High School Choir Ensemble will sing. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in honor of Amore.

Amore’s remains were discovered over 11 years ago in the yard of a home in a trailer park in Opelika. Opelika Baby Jane Doe was identified as Amore Wiggins in December 2022.

Wiggins’ father, Lamar Vickerstaff, is facing a felony murder charge. Her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.

