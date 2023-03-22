Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

OWA Parks & Resort unveils new additions to Tropic Falls

These new additions come just in time for the beginning of the spring and beach seasons
By Stephen Moody
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - OWA Parks and Resort is getting ready for a couple of brand-new attractions this spring. We got a sneak peek inside Wednesday showing the amazing new addition to Tropic Falls.

We got our first look at the Big Water Bay. It’s a new 30,000-square-foot outdoor wave pool. And Coastal Curl, a state-of-the-art surf simulator.

These new additions come just in time for the beginning of the spring and beach seasons.

There’s even a large video board for movies and a stage for a band. And the park can’t wait to officially welcome guests this weekend.

“We are just so excited to be able to welcome guests here this Friday. It has been several years in the making for us to get to the indoor water park which opened last fall, and then have this attraction open now this Friday right in the height of spring break. We really want to be able to welcome guests. You can see the energy in the faces of all the team members that are here,” Kristin Hellmich said.

It officially opens on Friday. You can learn more about the park and see ticket prices at this link.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police identify Tuesday's homicide victim
Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
17-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
In the past three months city paramedics have picked up over 500 people for free, according to...
Montgomery City Council approves charging for city ambulance rides

Latest News

The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Temperatures are favored to be above normal this spring in Alabama.
NOAA releases its spring 2023 outlook
Artists invited to ‘Paint Prattville’, celebrate arts in Autauga County
Artists invited to ‘Paint Prattville’, celebrate arts in Autauga County
Senate Bill one, or the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act,” will be considered in a Senate judiciary...
‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ to be considered by Alabama Senate committee
Morning Smile: Geneva senior signs with Enterprise State to run cross country
Morning Smile: Geneva senior signs with Enterprise State to run cross country