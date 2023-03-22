Very warm end to the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s not nearly as cold this morning across the region as our wind direction has shifted to southerly. It’s still cool to chilly with plenty of us near 40 degrees, but a far cry from the freezing temperatures.

The cool start will give way to much warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will go from the upper 70s today to the lower and middle 80s tomorrow and Friday. Plenty of sunshine will continue to be the name of the game through Friday.

Rain and storms are likely Friday night into Saturday, and again Sunday into Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Some afternoon clouds will mix in, sure, but there will be more blue sky than anything else. Something else to note is the increasing confidence in the development of fog tonight and again Thursday night. This could lead to some visibility issues over the next two morning commutes.

There will be a southerly breeze around 10-15 mph both Thursday and Friday, with Friday turning windy late in the day. Friday will also be rather humid as moisture surges northward ahead of our next system.

A cold front will push in from Mississippi Friday night, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms with it. Some strong storms are looking increasingly likely with this system given the ingredients we will have in place across Alabama.

The ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

A few of those could turn severe with damaging wind gusts and a tornado being possible. Everyone has a chance of seeing a severe storm, but not everyone will. It should be confined to a few problematic areas Friday night and early Saturday morning as the most significant severe threat stays just to our north and west.

Drier air will briefly push in behind the rain for the start of the weekend as highs stay warmer than normal in the lower 80s. The sky will feature plenty of sunshine on Saturday, followed by some additional cloudiness on Sunday.

Highs will return to the 80s before trending downwards next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That cloudiness will turn into scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. That’s courtesy of a warm front lifting through, allowing Gulf of Mexico air to surge northward across Alabama. The pattern will likely continue to support scattered wet weather Sunday night and Monday. Confidence in rain chances drops Monday night and Tuesday.

With sufficient warmth, moisture, lift, and shear in place, the chance of a few strong to severe storms does exist during this period. This is especially true for Sunday, Sunday night and Monday. It is way too early to discuss specifics at this point in time. However, just know this threat does exist.

Temperatures should trend downwards as next week progresses. Highs will go from the upper 70s on Sunday and Monday to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday.

