16-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police confirm a homicide investigation is underway.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson said they got a call about shots fired at a vehicle traveling along Highway 14 shortly after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. He said the call was made by someone in the vehicle that was shot into. The caller said another vehicle on the highway fired at them as they were driving.

Johnson said the car stopped at a shopping center in the 4100 block, which is where officers found it.

Johnson said a 16-year-old male in the car was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. It is not yet clear if he was the driver or a passenger.

The chief said investigators are speaking with two people who were inside the car with the victim. They are also trying to locate the exact area where the shots were fired.

No other information has been released yet.

Editor’s note: At the scene, Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the victim was 17 years old. He identified the victim as being 16 in a news release Thursday night.

