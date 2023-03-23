Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

17-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police confirm a homicide investigation is underway.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson said they got a call about shots fired at a vehicle traveling along Highway 14 shortly after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. He said the call was made by someone in the vehicle that was shot into. The caller said another vehicle on the highway fired at them as they were driving.

Johnson said the car stopped at a shopping center in the 4100 block, which is where officers found it.

Johnson said a 17-year-old male in the car was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. It is not yet clear if he was the driver or a passenger.

The chief said investigators are speaking with two people who were inside the car with the victim. They are also trying to locate the exact area where the shots were fired.

No other information has been released yet.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police identify Tuesday's homicide victim
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

City Drug had been in business since 1927.
Montgomery pharmacy closes after 96 years
Bill pushed for mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession
Bill pushed for mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession
City Drug closes in downtown Montgomery
City Drug closes in downtown Montgomery
Developer looking at Governor's House Hotel, Montgomery official says
Developer looking at Governor's House Hotel, Montgomery official says