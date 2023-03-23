Artists invited to ‘Paint Prattville’, celebrate arts in Autauga County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville will be bursting with color and creativity this weekend, hosting the “Paint Prattville” event. The event is part of the Prattauga Art Guild’s month-long celebration of the arts.

Friday and Saturday, visual artists from around the River Region will spread out around town to paint outdoor scenes in plein air paintings. Plein air painting is about leaving the walls of an artist’s studio and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The term “Plein air” comes from the French expression “en plein air”, which means in the open air.

Prattville has so much to offer in that regard. The historic Autauga Creek dam and spillway, the well-known Musgrove Fountain, the bamboo garden, Pratt Park, and the many artesian wells that gave Prattville its nickname “the Fountain City” will be subjects of the artists’ paintings.

Participation as an artist in this event is free, but registration is required. Artists who would like to be a part of this outdoor painting event should contact the Cultural Arts and Special Events office at 334-595-0850 or visit www.prattvilleal.gov.

The Prattauga Art Guild’s month-long Celebration of the arts leads up to the Wilson Pickett Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, April 1.

