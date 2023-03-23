Back into the 80s as rain returns to the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s even warmer this morning with temperatures generally in the lower to middle 50s. A light jacket would be all you need. Areas of fog have developed along and south of U.S. 80 with visibilities dropping under one mile in many spots.

The comfortable start will give way to even warmer high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Sunshine will take over this afternoon once the morning fog and low clouds depart.

Rain and storms are possible Saturday morning and likely throughout the day Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will reach the mid-80s for most locations tomorrow with plenty of afternoon sunshine. It will start foggy across the region once again, so be sure to incorporate poor visibility in your Friday morning commute.

There will be a southerly breeze around 10 mph today and 10-20 tomorrow. Tomorrow will also be rather humid as moisture surges northward ahead of our next system.

A cold front will push in from Mississippi late tomorrow night, bringing a weakening and broken line of rain and thunderstorms with it. Some strong storms are possible with this system given the ingredients we will have in place across Alabama. A few of those could even turn severe with damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two being possible.

Drier air will briefly push in behind the rain for the start of the weekend as highs stay warmer than normal in the middle 80s on Saturday. The sky will feature plenty of sunshine on Saturday behind any morning rain, followed by some extra cloudiness on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Saturday night and remain possible throughout the day Sunday.

That’s courtesy of a warm front lifting through, allowing Gulf of Mexico air to surge northward across Alabama. The pattern will likely continue to support scattered wet weather Sunday night through Tuesday.

With sufficient warmth, moisture, lift, and shear in place, the chance of a few strong to perhaps severe storms does exist during this period. This is especially true for Sunday and Sunday night. It is way too early to discuss specifics at this point in time. However, just know this threat does exist.

Temperatures should trend downwards as we push into next week. Highs will go from the middle 70s on Sunday and Monday to the upper 60s and lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows in the 40s will make a return as we push into the middle of next week.

