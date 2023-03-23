Bridge widening over Line Creek on Interstate 85 began Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation began a bridge widening project on Interstate 85 Tuesday that will last until August 2024.

The project consists of widening the relief bridges over Line Creek, located about two and a half miles north of the Waugh/Pike Road exit. The project includes a total of six bridges.

ALDOT says motorists should plan accordingly and expect delays and lane closures permitted Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lane closures will not be permitted during Auburn University’s A-Day Spring football game or during Fall home football game weekends, ALDOT adds.

The project is expected to be completed by August 31st, 2024.

