Developer looking at abandoned Governor’s House Hotel, city official says

There is word that a developer is interested in bringing the Governor's House Hotel back to life
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The once elegant Governor’s House Hotel has long been abandoned, but city officials are optimistic it could soon find new life.

“Now we’ve got somebody potentially giving us money to take it over and develop it,” said Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright.

Jinright did not say who the developer is or what exactly they plan to do, but he did say they have experience developing hotels and apartments.

The city of Montgomery previously bought the hotel from the state for $100. Now its locked up, but it was not always abandoned.

“The building was extremely beautiful,” said resident Betty Pouncey.

Pouncey has lived in Montgomery since the 1960s. She remembers the hotel’s dance floor and outstanding artwork. She now works with the Montgomery County Historical Society, a group dedicated to preserving local history.

The hotel was built in 1965 and is perhaps best known for its Alabama-shaped swimming pool. It was hub of social life and political watch parties in its glory days.

Now that a developer is eyeing the property, the historical society hopes future refurbishments will pay homage to its past.

“If we don’t save it, we won’t know that history,” said Kay Kripchak, executive director of the Montgomery County Historical Society.

The city has not announced a timetable for the potential project.

