Developer looking at abandoned Governor’s House Hotel, city official says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The once elegant Governor’s House Hotel has long been abandoned, but city officials are optimistic it could soon find new life.

“Now we’ve got somebody potentially giving us money to take it over and develop it,” said Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright.

Jinright did not say who the developer is or what exactly they plan to do, but he did say they have experience developing hotels and apartments.

The city of Montgomery previously bought the hotel from the state for $100. Now its locked up, but it was not always abandoned.

“The building was extremely beautiful,” said resident Betty Pouncey.

Pouncey has lived in Montgomery since the 1960s. She remembers the hotel’s dance floor and outstanding artwork. She now works with the Montgomery County Historical Society, a group dedicated to preserving local history.

The hotel was built in 1965 and is perhaps best known for its Alabama-shaped swimming pool. It was hub of social life and political watch parties in its glory days.

Now that a developer is eyeing the property, the historical society hopes future refurbishments will pay homage to its past.

“If we don’t save it, we won’t know that history,” said Kay Kripchak, executive director of the Montgomery County Historical Society.

The city has not announced a timetable for the potential project.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.