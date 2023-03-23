Advertise
Dothan man faces 13 charges after causing multiple wrecks, police say

Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.
Rodney Herring Houston County Jail Booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have charged a man with allegations related to multiple wrecks they say he caused.

Rodney Rudolph Herring, 60, faces two DUI counts, six Leaving the Scene of Accident charges, two counts of Assault, and Driving with a Revoked License.

According to Police Sergeant Andy Davis, Herring, while intoxicated, caused six accidents on February 24.

He struck one car along Ross Clark Circle, causing a chain of collisions near Cherokee Avenue, and a few minutes later, another wreck along West Main Street at Woodland Drive, per Sgt. Davis.

Two people were injured, one seriously.

Officers captured Herring a few blocks from the second collision and conducting an investigation that spanned several weeks.

Davis said the two DUI charges stem from multiple wreck scenes.

As of 8 a.m., Thursday, Herring was held in the Houston County Jail.

