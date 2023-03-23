Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

FBI: 1 person fatally shot during hostage rescue in Houston

FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — One person was fatally shot during a hostage rescue on Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI.

FBI agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency’s Houston office said in a statement.

“All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased,” according to the statement.

The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.

The FBI declined to say how many agents were involved or where the shooting took place. A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a motel.

The FBI said it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue operation but declined to provide more information on the number of hostages or what led to the shooting.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the FBI said.

The sheriff’s office in Waller County, located northwest of Houston, referred all calls to the county’s district attorney’s office.

Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
17-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police identify Tuesday's homicide victim
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
In the past three months city paramedics have picked up over 500 people for free, according to...
Montgomery City Council approves charging for city ambulance rides

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine
DeKalb police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning in Decatur,...
Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say
Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen in danger
NOAA releases its Spring 2023 Outlook
NOAA releases its Spring 2023 Outlook
The Rundown: Zoo Weekend, Rattlesnake Rodeo, more this weekend
The Rundown: Zoo Weekend, Rattlesnake Rodeo, more this weekend