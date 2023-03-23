Advertise
Former WSFA 12 News anchor, reporter George Mitchell dies at 95

WSFA 12 News is remembering the life of former reporter and anchor George Mitchell, who has died at age 95.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is remembering the life of former anchor and reporter George Ernest Mitchell, who died Monday at age 95.

Mitchell was on the air with WSFA in the 1960s through the early ‘80s. After leaving news, he became the station’s film director until he retired.

A private burial will be held Friday at the Alabama National Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at the Vaughn Park Church of Christ at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. This will be followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m.

Memories and sympathies may be shared via his obituary from Leak Memory Chapel.

