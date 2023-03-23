Former WSFA 12 News anchor, reporter George Mitchell dies at 95

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is remembering the life of former anchor and reporter George Ernest Mitchell, who died Monday at age 95.

Mitchell was on the air with WSFA in the 1960s through the early ‘80s. After leaving news, he became the station’s film director until he retired.

A private burial will be held Friday at the Alabama National Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at the Vaughn Park Church of Christ at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. This will be followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m.

Memories and sympathies may be shared via his obituary from Leak Memory Chapel.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.