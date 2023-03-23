Friday Alert: 80s return ahead of showers and storms late Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The comfortable (but foggy) start we had to our Thursday will give way to even more warmth later this afternoon... highs will climb easily into the low and even mid 80s today, making it feel more like an early summer day instead of spring. Highs will reach the mid 80s for most towns Friday with plenty of afternoon sunshine; we will once again have the potential for reduced visibility across the region tomorrow morning, so be sure to incorporate a few extra minutes in your morning commute plans.

There will be a southerly breeze around 10 mph today and 10-20 tomorrow. Tomorrow will also be rather humid as moisture surges northward ahead of our next system.

A cold front will push in from Mississippi late tomorrow night, bringing a weakening and broken line of rain and thunderstorms with it.

Some strong storms are possible with this system given the ingredients we will have in place across Alabama... a few of those could even turn severe with damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two being possible.

Severe weather is most likely to the west of Alabama Friday into Friday night, but a few severe storms are possible locally. (WSFA 12 News)

Drier air will briefly push in behind the rain for the start of the weekend as highs stay warmer than normal in the middle 80s on Saturday. The sky will feature plenty of sunshine on Saturday behind any morning rain, followed by some extra cloudiness on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Saturday night and remain possible throughout the day Sunday.

Rain and storms are probable Friday night into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s courtesy of a warm front lifting through, allowing Gulf of Mexico air to surge northward across Alabama. The pattern will likely continue to support scattered wet weather Sunday night through Tuesday.

With sufficient warmth, moisture, lift, and shear in place, the chance of a few strong to perhaps severe storms does exist during this period. This is especially true for Sunday and Sunday night. It is way too early to discuss specifics at this point in time. However, just know this threat does exist.

Rain and storms are probable Friday night into Saturday and again Sunday through early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures should trend downwards as we push into next week. Highs will go from the middle 70s on Sunday and Monday to the upper 60s and lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows in the 40s will make a return as we push into the middle of next week.

