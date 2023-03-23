Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility amended

15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth...
15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth facility.(Source: Tommy James Law)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee has been amended to include the facility’s director and other employees as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett. Bennett was a resident at the facility, formerly known as Sequel but now known as Brighter Path, for six months prior to committing suicide.

According to the lawsuit, the Department of Human Resources took Connor into custody in September 2021 due to “behavioral issues,” placing him in the facility on Oct. 5, 2021.

The suit alleges Connor was not only bullied and assaulted by other residents but that staff “constantly cursed at and mistreated” him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the child’s physical, emotional, and psychological harm.

Sequel rebranded as Brighter Path during Connor’s time there following reports of abuse scandals and media attention across the state and country. An investigative report on Sequel Youth & Family Services was done by NBC Nightly News in 2020.

Birmingham, Alabama attorneys Tommy James of Tommy James Law and Jeremy Knowles of the Morris Haynes law firm are representing the child’s father, who is the victim’s legal guardian.  Both have previously filed many lawsuits across the state representing abuse victims in similar facilities.

“The Tuskegee facility is just one part of the ‘exploited teen industry,’ a multibillion-dollar network of for-profit youth residential facilities where widespread abuse and neglect have been uncovered,” James said. “The shocking abuses, neglect and even deaths that occur within these unregulated facilities directly stem from prioritizing profits over the safety and well-being of children.”

While the state of Alabama is not named in the suit, Brighter Path contracts with the Alabama Department of Youth Services and the Alabama Department of Human Resources to treat at-risk children.

Brighter Path is a for-profit company that owns and operates facilities for juveniles at various locations throughout the U.S.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
17-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police identify Tuesday's homicide victim
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
In the past three months city paramedics have picked up over 500 people for free, according to...
Montgomery City Council approves charging for city ambulance rides

Latest News

A bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl received a favorable...
Fentanyl bill passes House will move to Alabama Senate
The Rundown: March 24-26
The Rundown: Zoo Weekend, Rattlesnake Rodeo, more this weekend
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Temperatures are favored to be above normal this spring in Alabama.
NOAA releases its spring 2023 outlook