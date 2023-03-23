Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility amended

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee has been amended to include the facility’s director and other employees as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett. Bennett was a resident at the facility, formerly known as Sequel but now known as Brighter Path, for six months prior to committing suicide.

According to the lawsuit, the Department of Human Resources took Connor into custody in September 2021 due to “behavioral issues,” placing him in the facility on Oct. 5, 2021.

The suit alleges Connor was not only bullied and assaulted by other residents but that staff “constantly cursed at and mistreated” him.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the child’s physical, emotional, and psychological harm.

Sequel rebranded as Brighter Path during Connor’s time there following reports of abuse scandals and media attention across the state and country. An investigative report on Sequel Youth & Family Services was done by NBC Nightly News in 2020.

Birmingham, Alabama attorneys Tommy James of Tommy James Law and Jeremy Knowles of the Morris Haynes law firm are representing the child’s father, who is the victim’s legal guardian. Both have previously filed many lawsuits across the state representing abuse victims in similar facilities.

“The Tuskegee facility is just one part of the ‘exploited teen industry,’ a multibillion-dollar network of for-profit youth residential facilities where widespread abuse and neglect have been uncovered,” James said. “The shocking abuses, neglect and even deaths that occur within these unregulated facilities directly stem from prioritizing profits over the safety and well-being of children.”

While the state of Alabama is not named in the suit, Brighter Path contracts with the Alabama Department of Youth Services and the Alabama Department of Human Resources to treat at-risk children.

Brighter Path is a for-profit company that owns and operates facilities for juveniles at various locations throughout the U.S.

