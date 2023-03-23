Millbrook community shaken by death of 17-year-old in drive by shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in Millbrook are in disbelief after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on Wednesday in a drive-by shooting.

“It’s just a sad situation anytime a 17-year-old kid is shot and killed, and it’s sad that it’s hit Millbrook,” said Madison’s Closet Volunteer Sarah Stewart.

Stewart works at a clothing store just feet away from where the teenager lost his life. She was not there the night the incident happened, but says it’s still too close for comfort.

“It’s not as crime friendly as we used to be. It’s like, such a random act right here on top of us,” Stewart said. “The little city of Millbrook is not such the little city anymore when this kind of tragedy hits our hometown.”

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the shooting happened on Highway 14 shortly after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police say three people – including the 17-year-old boy – were traveling in a vehicle when another vehicle fired shots at them.

The disabled vehicle then pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center in the 4100 block. That’s where police found the car and the teenager who died on the scene.

A homicide investigation is now underway as police search for the person or persons responsible.

Terry Burke says he was a friend of the victim.

“He was loved by so many people. It really had me messed up on the inside when I had first found out the news, you know, instantly starting praying, hoping that he would make it.”

Burke said the incident has been hard on the Millbrook community.

“It’s a dark time right now,” Burke said. “People are leaving here, man, and it’s like really young people, people who are the future.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

WSFA did reach out to Elmore County School officials, who say the 17-year-old was not enrolled in their district.

Police are still searching for a suspect. If you know anything that can help investigators, call Millbrook Police at (334) 285-5603.

