Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Parents welcome newborn daughter after tragically losing 2 children in crash

Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.(Family picture via WAVE)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family in Kentucky has some happy news to share following the tragic loss of their two children.

WAVE reports that parents Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner welcomed their newborn daughter on Thursday. Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

In December 2020, the Kirchgessners were on vacation in Florida with their two children, 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor.

The family said they were playing a round of mini golf at a fun park when a truck driver veered off the road due to a seizure, crashed through a fence and struck their kids.

Addie and Baylor were killed in the crash. The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in the case.

Turning their heartache into hope for others, the couple started a nonprofit named in honor of their children called the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.

The nonprofit helps give books to children.

Now, the Kirchgessners have welcomed a new form of hope into their lives.

Poppie is named after Lauren Kirchgessner’s grandfather, who passed away at Thanksgiving. Her middle name, Carolyn, was also Addie’s middle name.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
17-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police identify Tuesday's homicide victim
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
In the past three months city paramedics have picked up over 500 people for free, according to...
Montgomery City Council approves charging for city ambulance rides

Latest News

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis addresses reporters Thursday, March 23, 2023 in...
Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death in Virginia
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
‘Scared to go to school’: Denver shooting stokes backlash
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants
The state legislature is taking steps to combat the deadly drug.
Alabama House unanimously approves harsher sentences for fentanyl possession