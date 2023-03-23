Advertise
Police seeking identity of suspect wanted for an assault investigation

Investigators are seeking the identity of a suspect involved in an assault investigation that...
Investigators are seeking the identity of a suspect involved in an assault investigation that occurred in the 100 block of Federal Drive.(MPD)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an assault case and needs the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects involved.

Investigators are seeking the identity of a suspect involved in an assault investigation that occurred in the 100 block of Federal Drive.

Montgomery Police released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for the assault. The pictured suspect was seen on video wearing a purple baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and tennis shoes.

The pictured suspect was seen on video wearing a purple baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt,...
The pictured suspect was seen on video wearing a purple baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and tennis shoes.(MPD)

No other details regarding this investigation are available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to identifying the suspect involved in this case.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to communicate with Investigators in case of a follow-up question.

