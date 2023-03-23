Advertise
Police seeking information regarding March homicide

The Selma Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect in the murder of Georgio...
The Selma Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect in the murder of Georgio Howell
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department is investigating a homicide and seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

According to Selma Police, on Friday, Mar. 17, at about 8:00 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, identified as Georgio Howell, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are seeking answers and are asking anyone with information to please come forward and help solve this ongoing homicide investigation.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

