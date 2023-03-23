Advertise
The Rundown: Zoo Weekend, Rattlesnake Rodeo, more this weekend

The Rundown: March 24-26
The Rundown: March 24-26
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking to fill up your events calendar this weekend, look no further. Here at The Rundown, we find events happening in Central and South Alabama and bring them to you.

This weekend is Zoo Weekend at the Montgomery Zoo. It is the zoo’s annual spring fundraiser. There will be live music, dancing, food, and of course, the animals. There will also be prizes, rides, games, and more. So be sure to bring the entire family for tons of fun!

You can paint the sites of the city in Prattville this weekend. The Paint Prattville Plein Art Painting Event is happening Friday and Saturday.

You can also head down south to the city of Opp for the Annual Rattlesnake Rodeo. There will be snake shows, arts and crafts, food, and much more!

There are more events happening this weekend such as the Community Health Fair at the Cleveland Ave YMCA and the Women of WILL Network Gathering Event.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Mar. 24th:

Saturday, Mar. 25th:

Sunday, Mar. 26th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

