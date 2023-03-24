Advertise
$200K grant to bring jobs to Brewton

A $200,000 grant for the governor’s office will create new jobs in the Brewton area.
A $200,000 grant for the governor’s office will create new jobs in the Brewton area.(WALA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $200,000 grant from the governor’s office will create new jobs in the Brewton area.

The Community Development Block grant will provide water service for Provalus, a company specializing in business technology and support. The funds will be used to upgrade water lines at the downtown building, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Provalus had originally planned to construct a building in the Dogwood Hill Technology Parks off U.S. Highway 31 but has since decided to remain in what was originally its temporary location in downtown Brewton.

“While Provalus has altered its original construction plans, the company remains committed to hiring 300 workers,” Gov. Ivey said. “Likewise, my administration will continue the support needed for these new job opportunities for Alabamians in Brewton, Escambia County and the surrounding area.”

“ADECA is pleased to participate in a project that matches Gov. Ivey’s objective to provide jobs for Alabamians,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “We look forward to the positive impact this project will have in Brewton.”

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

