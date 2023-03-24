Advertise
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reverses conviction of former Huntsville PD officer

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction of a former Huntsville Police Department officer who was convicted of murder for the 2018 death of Jeffery Parker.

William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021. Darby was arrested after he shot Parker in the face when Parker refused to put down the gun he was holding to his own head.

The case will be sent back to court for a new trial.

