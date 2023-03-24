Arrest made in teen’s fatal shooting on Millbrook highway

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a teenager dead Wednesday night.

Police say Mose Abram, an 18-year-old Millbrook resident, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Abram is being held without bail in the Elmore County jail pending warrants being obtained and served, according to police.

The shooting happened on Highway 14 Wednesday night. Millbrook Chief P.K. Johnson said a car traveling on the highway was struck by gunfire from another vehicle. He said the car stopped at a shopping center in the 4100 block, where officers found three occupants. The one who was stuck by gunfire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Thursday night as Maurio D. Williams, 16, of Montgomery. At the scene, the victim was thought to be 17 years old.

Johnson said the other two occupants, both juveniles, were treated at the scene. One had an eye injury from shattered glass and was taken to Baptist South.

Johnson said they are still in the early stages of the investigation, but it appears the shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between two groups. According to statements from the witnesses, one vehicle was following the other, and words or gestures were exchanged before shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle.

The chief said this apparently started on Highway 14 between Ingram Road and the Paige Hills Subdivision, with the shots being fired in the area of Governors Drive. The victim’s vehicle became disabled in the 4100 block.

Johnson said detectives later found the suspect vehicle. They identified Abram as the suspect.

Johnson reiterated that the investigation is in its early stages. He asks anyone who saw anything or has information to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or the secret witness line at 334-285-8500.

“It deeply sickens me that our young people have so little value for human life today, and that so many people are willing to pick up a firearm and fire it indiscriminately, with no regard for human life,” Johnson said. “This incident occurred between Highway 14 and a densely populated residential area. Not only are we fortunate that the other two occupants in the victim’s vehicle were not killed, we are extremely fortunate that no other motorist or area residents were killed.”

He continued, “As we continue our investigation, I want to be clear to anyone, or any group of people, that may be considering any retaliatory act in response to last night’s incident; I have instructed our officers to provide extra patrols in certain areas. We will be conducting directed patrols and addressing any and all issues with proactive enforcement of all state laws and local ordinances. This type of senseless violence has no place in any community and will not be tolerated or go unaddressed in our City! That said, I call upon our community leaders, churches, parents and the community at large, to help us in addressing the issue of violence, particularly violence involving firearms. We must make our young people understand that this is not the way to resolve problems. This is not just an issue for law enforcement and the judicial system. This impacts everyone.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.