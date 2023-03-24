Avocado green appliances going strong after 50 years

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’ve bought a home, you know getting appliances can be tricky. You want to get a good deal but also don’t want to have to replace them in five years.

If you want some advice, Mowbra and Lila Branum know all about things that last a long time. They’ve been married for 71 years and met as kids.

“We grew up riding the same school bus,” said Lila Branum.

Mowbra always made sure he bumped into Lila.

“Back then, your gas pump could hold ten gallons,” said Mowbra Branum. “You had to pump it up. She hired this little girl right here (Lila) to pump the gas. I liked that.”

They’ve spent most of their lives in Greenville.

“It’s just home to me,” said Mowbra.

54 years ago, Mowbra and some friends built the home that they’re still living in today. It took a while since he worked a full-time job too.

“Two years and four months,” said Mowbra.

Mowbra and Lila Branum moved into their Greenville home 54 years ago. The original avocado green appliances are still there and going strong. (WSFA)

When it came to buying a fridge and stove, he went to a local store.

“That sure has been some good stuff,” said Mowbra.

Good may be an understatement. More than a half-century later, these avocado green appliances are still going strong.

“Lotta love in this room right here,” said the Branum’s son Glenn. “Everyone thinks their mom is the best cook. Well, my mom is the best cook ever. There’s been about 60,000 meals cooked on this stove right here.”

I guess it’s true. They don’t make ‘em like they used to. He’s only had one small problem in the last half-century.

“We just opened up something and put some oil in it, it was fine ever since,” said Mowbra.

“He keeps them greased real good,” said Lila. “We roll it out and he cleans the dirt out of it and just greases it up every year.”

“They were trendsetters when they got it because the color is avocado,” said their son Glenn. “As it got older, I thought, that’s kind of outdated and we need to get rid of it. But it kept running and running so we’re not about to get rid of them now.”

Mowbra and Lila Branum moved into their Greenville home 54 years ago. The original avocado green appliances are still there and going strong. (WSFA)

Glenn loves the longevity but is not quite ready to make the avocado jump.

“No, I don’t love it,” said Glenn. “But I’ve also had to replace my appliances three times.”

Standing the test of time, a Greenville couple and their greenish appliances just keep on going.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.