Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Community mourning death of ‘beloved’ elementary school teacher, unborn child

Kelsey Holder, a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary, has died. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky community is mourning the death of an elementary school teacher and her unborn child.

WSMV reports that Kelsey Holder, 32, of Hopkinsville, died on Tuesday, along with her unborn child, who was stillborn.

According to a social media post, she and her husband, Wesley, were expecting the baby in July.

Christian County Schools said Holder was a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary and began her teaching career in 2013.

“Ms. Holder was a beloved teacher at Pembroke Elementary School where she taught fifth grade. [She] will be deeply missed by her co-workers, friends, and students,” a spokesperson for Christian County Public Schools said.

Joint funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at First United Methodist Church, with the burial following at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Officials have not immediately released a cause of death for Holder or the child.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
16-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
Mose Abram is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Arrest made in teen’s fatal shooting on Millbrook highway
New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.
New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of Park Towne Way.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
The City of Montgomery previously bought the hotel from the state for $100.
Developer looking at abandoned Governor’s House Hotel, city official says

Latest News

FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in Utah ski collision trial
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump