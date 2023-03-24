Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
16-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
Mose Abram is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Arrest made in teen’s fatal shooting on Millbrook highway
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
The City of Montgomery previously bought the hotel from the state for $100.
Developer looking at abandoned Governor’s House Hotel, city official says
Investigators are seeking the identity of a suspect involved in an assault investigation that...
Police seeking identity of suspect wanted for an assault investigation

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti and more
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing