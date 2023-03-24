Advertise
Huntsville PD responds to car hitting gas station on Mastin Lake Rd., Pulaski Pike

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike.
By Charles Montgomery and Megan Plotka
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers responded to an incident on Friday morning that a car hit a Sunoco gas station.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike. No one was injured at the time of the incident.

Huntsville Police Department officers responded to an incident on Friday morning that a car hit a Sunoco gas station.(WAFF viewer)

“This is all a big mess inside anyway but the thing is, they say there were four or five people in the car,” the gas station owner, Ram Bimali, said. “Nobody hurt got that much so they’re okay. So, it’s fine because they are ok. But it looks unbelievable.”

The gas station owners arrived on the scene shortly after the police officers. Ram and Sharada Bimali say they’re not mad or upset, they’re just sad that the car burst through their business doors.

Huntsville Police Department officers responded to an incident on Friday morning that a car hit a Sunoco gas station.(WAFF viewer)

The Bimaldis will have to close their business down until they can make repairs. While the gas pumps are still standing, the crash damaged the payment system so customers are unable to buy gas.

Police officers say they are not filing any charges against the driver.

