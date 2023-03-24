Advertise
Lawmakers address states abortion plan

By Erin Davis
Mar. 24, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama senator has filed two bills to change the state’s abortion laws. Alabama has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country, and Republican leaders say they want to keep this a pro-life state.

“I thought it was apropos to let this legislature know that women are still crying out loud to have the right to choose what they want to do with their bodies,” said Senator Vivian Figures, D-Mobile County.

Figures want to reignite the conversation around women’s rights.

“I don’t expect these bills to go anywhere, not in this legislature as it is made up today,” she said.

Her first bill would repeal the ban on abortions. The second adds exceptions for pregnancies that are from rape or incest. Other Senate Democrats are on board.

“If you are pro-life, that means you’re pro-social services for those children once they get here, adequately educating them once they get here, in addition to making sure that their parents are gainfully employed once they get here,” said Senator Merika Coleman-Madison, D-Jefferson County.

“If we’re going to be a pro-life state. If we’re going to be the state that stands for life begins, then we need to make sure that we stand up for the kids,” said Representative Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County.

Republican lawmakers say they do not plan to change the abortion law. Instead, they want to streamline adoptions.

“It’s a big-time saving, which is really important, and trying to get kids into a permanent home as fast as possible,” said Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Cherokee County.

Rep. Shaver’s bill streamlining that process passed the House with a unanimous vote.

