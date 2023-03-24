Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Park Towne Way around 5 p.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman said officers detained several people of interest and weapons. No charges have been announced yet.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

