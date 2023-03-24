Montgomery Regional Airport to unveil improvements to enhance passenger experience

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport will unveil its newest $6 million improvements Friday, including new passenger boarding bridges and terminal ramp expansion projects.

These are the first installations in a series of jet bridges that will be incorporated at the airport. Phase one includes two of the four bridges at the airport, which were designed by TK Elevator Airport Solutions.

The “cutting-edge design” of the new bridges will allow for greater mobility access and enhanced camera safety features for operations, while the sleek contemporary design will be visually appealing, according to Montgomery Regional Airport.

“Passenger boarding bridges are the passengers’ first and last impressions of the Montgomery Airport experience. These upgrades ensure passengers have a stress-free experience when arriving at MGM, including a comfortable and seamless boarding experience,” said Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of Montgomery Regional Airport. “In addition, from the airline perspective, the new ramp expansion and passenger board bridges will increase efficiency and reduce wait times.”

Montgomery Regional Airport says the A-Bridge-installed bridge will allow passengers to board and deplane easily and comfortably in new state-of-the-art telescoping boarding bridges. The current passenger boarding bridges feature common narrow walkways, and although these are functional, the bridges are being replaced due to age and wear.

The project also includes a terminal ramp expansion which offers convenient access to the ramp providing easy access for larger aircraft and future growth. It is expected to be completed by May 2023.

