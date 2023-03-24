More 80s, but rain and storms highlight the next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s even warmer this morning with temperatures generally in the lower 60s. Plenty of low clouds and fog have pushed in again with some visibilities dropping under one mile.

The comfortable start will give way to very warm high temperatures in the middle 80s this afternoon. Sunshine mixed with some puffy cumulus clouds will take over this afternoon once the morning fog and low clouds depart. There will be a southerly breeze of 10-20 mph this afternoon.

The highest risk of severe weather today into tonight exists across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will push in from Mississippi late tonight, bringing a weakening and broken line of showers and thunderstorms with it. A few strong storms are possible with this system given the ingredients we will have in place. One or two of those could turn severe with damaging wind gusts and a tornado being possible.

However, the main severe weather risk with this particular system will exist just to our north and west. Parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, and the northern half of Alabama will likely see a rather substantial severe weather event today into tonight.

The ingredients for severe weather, including tornadoes, will be present across Central Alabama tonight into early tomorrow morning. (WSFA 12 News)

We can’t rule out a few showers and thunderstorms through about noon tomorrow. Then drier air will push in, allowing sunshine to dominate for the afternoon hours as highs again top out in the middle 80s. It will be breezy with wind speeds of 10-20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop late tomorrow night and remain around throughout the day Sunday. That’s courtesy of a warm front lifting through, allowing Gulf of Mexico air to surge northward across Alabama. More high-end chances for rain and a few thunderstorms exist Sunday night through the first half of Tuesday before quieter weather returns.

With sufficient warmth, moisture, lift, and shear in place, the chance of a few strong to perhaps severe storms does exist again Sunday into Sunday night. This would likely be a situation where hail and damaging wind gusts are the threats as opposed to tornadoes.

Temperatures will trend downwards as we push into next week. Highs will go from the middle and upper 70s on Sunday and Monday to the upper 60s and lower 70s for the Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows in the middle and upper 40s will make a return for two nights during the middle of next week!

Showers and storms are likely tonight into tomorrow, then again Sunday through Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

