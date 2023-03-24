New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.

The images, posted to the Montgomery Whitewater Facebook page, show the 120-acre whitewater rafting park’s latest updates, including an overview of the park itself and a video of grass being laid out across the park.

We are making swift progress at Montgomery Whitewater. It’s going to be a great summer! Special thanks to our... Posted by Montgomery Whitewater on Thursday, March 23, 2023

The over $65 million project, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65, is designed to attract more tourists to the city and provide a new recreational activity for residents.

Visitors will be able to purchase a 90-minute session, which includes about three to four laps around the park. When not on the water, visitors can enjoy lunch inside an 800-seat restaurant overlooking the channels or a beverage at the beer garden.

The park is expected to open during the summertime of 2023. Southern Whitewater Development Group will operate the park.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.