New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater

New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.
New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.(Bethany Davis WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.

The images, posted to the Montgomery Whitewater Facebook page, show the 120-acre whitewater rafting park’s latest updates, including an overview of the park itself and a video of grass being laid out across the park.

We are making swift progress at Montgomery Whitewater. It’s going to be a great summer! Special thanks to our...

Posted by Montgomery Whitewater on Thursday, March 23, 2023

The over $65 million project, adjacent to Maxwell Air Force Base and Interstate 65, is designed to attract more tourists to the city and provide a new recreational activity for residents.

Visitors will be able to purchase a 90-minute session, which includes about three to four laps around the park. When not on the water, visitors can enjoy lunch inside an 800-seat restaurant overlooking the channels or a beverage at the beer garden.

The park is expected to open during the summertime of 2023. Southern Whitewater Development Group will operate the park.

