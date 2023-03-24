Selma mayor, City Council working together following budget cuts

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. filed a lawsuit to sue the City Council, it seems the two parties are now working together.

The lawsuit was filed after the City Council’s decision to fire 27 employees and cut multiple departments that “would literally shut down city government,” per the document.

The City Council previously decided to get rid the legal, tax and license, and recreation departments. The city would be down 57 jobs. Thirty jobs are already vacant.

The lawsuit was supposed to go before the Dallas County circuit court Thursday, but that has been pushed back since the mayor and City Council members are collaborating.

The city released the following statement:

“The Mayor and City Council of the City of Selma are working together in an attempt to resolve the issues at the heart of the recently approved budget amendment. In light of their continued discussions, the Circuit Court of Dallas County deferred hearing on the motion for temporary restraining order that was set for Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2:00p.m. As the litigation remains pending, the officials have no further comment to provide at this time. Please know that all concerned are working for the continued best interests of the City of Selma.”

City Council President Billy Young is limited on what he can share but did say the council wants to work together for its citizens.

“We are trying to do our best to come to some type of resolution that will be in the best interest of Selma, Alabama,” Young said.

The mayor’s lawsuit says the city needs more employees for disaster recovery – not fewer – after the Jan. 12 tornado ripped through Selma.

The councilman agrees the city does need to stand together.

“That’s what we are attempting to do,” Young said. “We’re trying to show that to the people of Selma, that during these tough times, tough people come together and make tough decisions.”

The 27 employees the city voted to let go of have not officially been fired yet. The council is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

