Student with ‘airsoft gun’ detained at Opp High School

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - A student at Opp High School was detained and later removed from campus after being found with an “airsoft gun.”

According to Opp City Schools, administrators at Opp High School were alerted by students about the possibility of a weapon on the campus. Safety and security measures were immediately implemented, school officials say.

The student was later identified, detained and removed from campus, school officials added. At the time, the student had in his possession an “airsoft” handgun.

“Safety and security are our number one priority,” Opp City Schools said. “We are blessed and thankful to have students willing to come forth and alert our administrators and staff about potential dangers.”

Classes have resumed and students are on a regular schedule.

