Suspect arrested in Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police officials announced a murder arrest Friday afternoon as the suspect was escorted to the county jail.

Laddavious Howard, 33, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Darius Mitchell. Mitchell, 43, was killed in the 5900 block of Welbourne Place on March 16.

The Montgomery Police Department’s homicide team commander, Capt. Alex Payne, said Howard was quickly identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was secured.

Howard is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Payne and Police Chief Darryl Albert could not discuss anything more on the case due to the ongoing investigation.

