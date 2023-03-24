Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively avoiding being tagged out at home plate is going viral.

The video was captured during Carthage High School’s Tuesday night game against the Center Roughriders. It shows senior player Jada Walton evading the catcher by briefly doing somewhat of a dance behind the plate. She eventually slides in after distracting the catcher by pointing toward first base.

“We were both smiling at each other,” Walton said. “I, myself, would have even fallen for it.”

Along with going viral on social media, the video has also been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and ESPN’s SportsCenter Facebook pages.

Carthage ultimately beat the Center Roughriders 7-5.

Some online viewers have been reportedly leaving negative comments about the catcher that Walton doesn’t agree with.

“They shouldn’t be talking about her like that. She is a good player. She’s the best on the team in my opinion. My condolences go out to her because that’s not what the video was meant to be,” Walton said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
16-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
Mose Abram is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Arrest made in teen’s fatal shooting on Millbrook highway
New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.
New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of Park Towne Way.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
The City of Montgomery previously bought the hotel from the state for $100.
Developer looking at abandoned Governor’s House Hotel, city official says

Latest News

The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
The repeal is now on Whitmer's desk.
Lawmakers address states abortion plan
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse...
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry