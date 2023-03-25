Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn boy with rare brain malformation needs community’s vote in Great Bike Giveway

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A young boy in Auburn needs the community’s help to make his everyday life more accessible.

Six-year-old Emmett Belcher was born with a rare genetic brain malformation called heminmegaloencephaly.

Belcher’s mother says although Emmett went through brain surgery that had some severe impacts, he is still an adventurous little boy, and he needs your vote in the Great Bike Giveaway for an adaptive bike that would allow him the freedom to explore.

“He is very sensory seeking. He loves swinging, so I think it’s going to be amazing for him to be able to like go safe in a safe with us guiding the bike. It can be votes. It can be donations,” said Annie Campbell.

To vote or donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millbrook police say a teenager was fatally shot while in a moving vehicle on Highway 14 on...
16-year-old shot, killed while traveling on Millbrook highway, police say
Mose Abram is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Arrest made in teen’s fatal shooting on Millbrook highway
New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.
New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of Park Towne Way.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
The City of Montgomery previously bought the hotel from the state for $100.
Developer looking at abandoned Governor’s House Hotel, city official says

Latest News

Three Bird e-scooters sit outside of the RSA building in downtown Montgomery.
Electronic scooter rentals roll out in downtown Montgomery
Mowbra and Lila Branum moved into their Greenville home 54 years ago. The original avocado...
Avocado green appliances going strong after 50 years
The Montgomery Zoo is holding its annual Zoo Weekend on March 25 and 26.
Montgomery Zoo holding ‘Zoo Weekend’ March 25
Fridays in the Kitchen: Stir Fried Veggies
Fridays in the Kitchen: Stir-Fried Vegetables
Phenix City man in search of a kidney for his wife
Phenix City man in search of a kidney for his wife