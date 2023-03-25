Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says

Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a Family Store store.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a store employee at a Phoenix-area Family Dollar shot a customer multiple times.

KPHO reports that Phoenix police responded to a Family Dollar location Wednesday night for reports of a shooting.

Officers said they found a man shot multiple times outside of the store and the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Kevin Ignacio Salas Madrid, with an empty gun next to him.

According to court documents, Madrid identified himself to police as the shooter and that the man shot was an alleged repeated shoplifter. Madrid was an employee at the store.

Authorities said Madrid told police that he saw the man walk into the store and confronted him, telling the man to get out of the store.

A witness told police he overheard Madrid and the man arguing. The witness said the man closed his left fist and hit Madrid in the face, knocking off his eyeglasses. That’s when Madrid allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the man at least ten times. When the man fell to the ground, Madrid walked closer and fired more shots at him.

A store employee said they heard a total of 15 shots in the altercation. They reportedly asked Madrid what happened, and he responded that he could not control his anger.

Police said Madrid told them that he didn’t see any weapons on the man and that the shooting was “egregious.”

According to authorities, Madrid was arrested and booked into jail on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.
New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater
Mose Abram is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Arrest made in teen’s fatal shooting on Millbrook highway
Laddavious Howard was arrested on a murder charge on March 24, 2023. He is accused in the...
Suspect arrested in Montgomery homicide case
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of Park Towne Way.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reverses conviction of former Huntsville PD officer

Latest News

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Iran-backed fighters on alert in east Syria after US strikes
FILE - Intel Corp. founder and chairman emeritus, Gordon Moore, smiles as he tours during the...
Intel co-founder, philanthropist Gordon Moore dies at 94
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Pope expands sex abuse law, reaffirms adults can be victims
Miami forward Norchad Omier shoots over Houston guard Mylik Wilson in the second half of a...
Miami beats No. 1 seed Houston; all four top NCAA seeds out