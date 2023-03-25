FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms expected Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as our active weather pattern continues through the end of the weekend and the start to next week. We are tracking multiple rounds of strong to severe storms that are expected to impact Central and South Alabama, with waves of rain and storms starting Sunday morning and lasting through Monday morning.

Round 1: The first round of rain and storms are expected to impact the area early Sunday morning. Timing with this initial activity is roughly between 2 am lingering through 2 to 3 pm. Waves of showers and storms will push across the area, all thanks to a frontal boundary working its way across the State.

Primary storm threats for the first round will be hail up to golf ball sized, winds in excess of 60 mph, along with locally heavy rainfall. While a brief tornado is possible, that threat looks to be lower than the aforementioned threats above.

Round 2: The second wave of showers and storms looks to be a bit more robust than the first. Waves of showers and storms are expected to continue working their way across the region and along a stalled boundary. Timing with this activity looks to be between 5 to 6 pm and lasting through roughly 4 to 5 am on Monday.

Primary threats with the Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning activity looks to be golf ball sized hail, damaging winds upwards of 60 mph and locally heavy rainfall. While the tornado threat is still low, it is not zero, so we will have to watch each storm closely as atmospheric dynamics are in place to support storm rotation.

It is also worth noting that there will be periods of downtime in the storm activity for some locations during the event on Sunday. If you are not contending with rain/storm activity, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will be warm on either side of 80 degrees with breezy south winds.

It is a good idea to prepare now for impending severe weather. Have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Your best line of defense will be a NOAA Weather Radio along with the FREE WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather App.

We will not be done with the wet weather after Sunday. Shower and storm activity remains in the forecast Monday and again Tuesday. It is not until Wednesday/Thursday when we will get a break from the rain and storms and see cooler temperatures return to the area. More wet weather is expected to move back into the area Friday going into next weekend.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

