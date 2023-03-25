First Alert: Saturday is warm, but Sunday looks stormy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Saturday! While much of our area is rain-free now, that was not the case this morning. Scattered rain and rumbles happened early, but now we are behind that boundary and done with storms. Drier air has started to push in, allowing sunshine to dominate the forecast for the rest of our afternoon; highs once again top out in the 80s and it will be breezy with winds of 10 to 20 mph.

We are tracking even more wet and stormy weather on Sunday, this time courtesy of a warm front lifting from the south allowing warm and moist Gulf of Mexico air to surge northward across the state. High-end chances for rain and a few thunderstorms exist Sunday night through the first half of Tuesday before quieter weather returns by mid-week next week.

With sufficient warmth, moisture, lift, and shear in place, the chance of a few strong to perhaps severe storms does exist again Sunday into Sunday night. This would likely be a situation where hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats more so than tornadoes. Still, something we will keep a close eye on during the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will trend down as we push into next week. Highs will go from the middle and upper 70s on Sunday and Monday to the upper 60s and lower 70s for the Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will also fall into the middle and upper 40s for a few nights next week!

