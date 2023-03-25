Jackson Hospital launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Hospital is encouraging Montgomery residents to take a step toward better health with “Walk with a Doc,” a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk every two weeks at Blount Cultural Park.

“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with Jackson Hospital. By incorporating this program into the practice, Jackson Hospital is demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. The walk is free and open to the community, and the first walk will be held Friday, Mar. 31, at 2 p.m.

Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with a Jackson Hospital and Clinic provider, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:

Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

Help maintain healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

Enhance mental well-being

Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Learn more about Walk with a Doc at www.jacksonwellnessmgm.com/walkwithadoc.

