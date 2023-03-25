Officers search for escaped jail inmate suspected of robbing store

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Numerous law enforcement officers are searching for a Houston County Jail inmate who escaped the lockup Saturday and is suspected of armed robbery.

The inmate is 25-year-old Chase Christian Miller, who is believed to be wearing either a orange or khaki jumpsuit.

The targeted area of the search began north of the jail around Plant and Burdeshaw Streets and expanded eastward for several miles, with several possible sightings reported.

A law enforcement helicopter has been summoned.

Records show Miller is awaiting trial In Houston County on one count of Receiving Stolen Property and he is also accused of robbing a Midland City convenience in early February where he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was captured two days later at a Dothan hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for frequent updates.

