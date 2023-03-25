Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.
New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater
Mose Abram is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Arrest made in teen’s fatal shooting on Millbrook highway
Laddavious Howard was arrested on a murder charge on March 24, 2023. He is accused in the...
Suspect arrested in Montgomery homicide case
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of Park Towne Way.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reverses conviction of former Huntsville PD officer

Latest News

A resident describes when the tornado passed through parts of Mississippi.
Resident describes tornado damage: 'Power out everywhere'
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Damage left behind by deadly tornado in Mississippi
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South