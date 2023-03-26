Advertise
Escaped Houston County inmate captured

Chase Christian Miller
Chase Christian Miller(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Officers have captured an inmate who escaped from the Houston County Jail.

25-year-old Chase Miller, on the run since Saturday, had been the target of massive manhunts in Houston and Dale Counties.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, officers captured Miller in the Rucker Boulevard area of Enterprise.

That’s about 6 miles from where he ditched a stolen truck on Saturday night.

Officers searched that area until 3 a.m. Sunday.

They had earlier focused on the Dothan and Webb areas in response to possible sightings.

Awaiting trial on robbery and theft charges, Miller escaped while assigned to kitchen duty.

He was arrested February 8 at a Dothan, two days after he allegedly robbed a Midland City convenience store and hours after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit in Dale County.

In Houston County, he is charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Valenza and investigators plan to interrogate him at Houston County Jail on Sunday afternoon as part of their investigation into Miller’s escape.

A press conference to announce additional details is schedule Monday afternoon.

