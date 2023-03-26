Advertise
Montgomery Interpretive Center opens at ASU

ASU welcomes third interpretive center in Alabama
ASU welcomes third interpretive center in Alabama(Julia Avant WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail’s third Interpretive Center is now at the heart of the Alabama State University campus.

People marked the official opening of the historic trail’s third center, commemorating the decades-long fight waged by civil- and voting-rights activists with an informative celebration.

Speeches, a panel discussion, musical guests, and a prayer for those civil rights advocates who passed were all held as event coordinators reflected on the importance and impact of the civil rights movement.

“Were celebrating this history and were happy to honor the foot soldiers that were here at the time, and many of them were young people that were involved in this movement who have sacrificed so much for the right to vote and to preserve our democracy,” said Project Director Dr. Janice Franklin.

Former students from Carver, Booker T Washington High Schools, and ASU were recognized for their involvement with the original Selma to Montgomery voting rights march almost decades ago.

The involvement of those student activist helps make the interpretive center’s location on campus that much more important.

“It is important that this center is on a college campus is because of the past becoming relevant,” said Superintendent of the Selma to Montgomery National Historical Trail Joy Kinard.

