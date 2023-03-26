Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: 76 pounds of marijuana found during St. Clair Co. traffic stop

Police: 76 pounds of marijuana found during St. Clair Co. traffic stop
Police: 76 pounds of marijuana found during St. Clair Co. traffic stop(Moody PD on Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop in St. Clair County ended with authorities finding a large amount of marijuana.

The Moody Police Department, along with help from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and a K9 search team, located 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday, Mar. 26.

No word on the location of the traffic stop or details about any arrests.

On Sunday March 26, 2023, during the course of a traffic stop Moody officers with the assistance of St. Clair County...

Posted by Moody Police Department on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Tornado threat increases later tonight
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
New photos and a video show the construction progress being made at Montgomery Whitewater.
New photos, video show progress of Montgomery Whitewater
Wet weather to start and end your weekend!
First Alert: Saturday is warm, but Sunday looks stormy
Laddavious Howard was arrested on a murder charge on March 24, 2023. He is accused in the...
Suspect arrested in Montgomery homicide case

Latest News

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
ASU welcomes third interpretive center in Alabama
Montgomery Interpretive Center opens at ASU
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Tornado threat increases later tonight
The city council will be looking at zoning in storm-stricken areas, according to the council...
Selma City Council to look at laws that help tornado victims