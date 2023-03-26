Safer Places Shelter open in Montgomery
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery announced that they have opened the Safer Places Shelter located at 3446 LeBron Road.
According to the City of Montgomery the shelter will remain open until the threat of severe weather has diminished.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.