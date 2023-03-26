Advertise
Safer Places Shelter open in Montgomery

Safer Places Shelter
Safer Places Shelter(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery announced that they have opened the Safer Places Shelter located at 3446 LeBron Road.

According to the City of Montgomery the shelter will remain open until the threat of severe weather has diminished.

