Safer Places Shelter open in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery announced that they have opened the Safer Places Shelter located at 3446 LeBron Road.

According to the City of Montgomery the shelter will remain open until the threat of severe weather has diminished.

Montgomery EMA has opened the Safer Places Shelter at 3446 LeBron Road for any community member that feels their home is not safe during severe weather, and it will remain open until the threat of severe weather has diminished. #alwx — City of Montgomery (@CityofMGM) March 26, 2023

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.