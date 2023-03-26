Selma City Council to look at laws that help tornado victims

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - From a presidential visit to aid from FEMA and the Small Business Administration, the federal government has been on the ground in Selma. Now, local leaders are looking to take additional steps to help storm victims.

“Right now, we’re moving towards a long-term recovery,” said Billy Young, president of the Selma City Council.

According to Young, the city council is looking at ordinances and resolutions that would help citizens.

The council is interested in creating a Land Bank Authority.

Some properties in Selma are currently abandoned because homeowners did not pay their property taxes. The Land Bank Authority could help bring new life to these buildings and generate additional revenue for the city.

“We have developers coming in. We have citizens that want to purchase properties,” Young said. “What we are going to try to do with this Land Bank Authority, is make it easier for people to actually purchase these properties.”

This could mean more homes that storm victims could buy.

In addition to revitalizing vacant properties, the city wants to ensure people can rebuild their own homes.

According to the council president, the city council will look at zoning in storm-stricken areas.

“To make sure that those areas are zoned properly for people that they can come back, and they can build their homes back, and build their dwellings back,” Young said.

The councilman admits it could take years for the city to be rebuilt, but he is overall optimistic.

“I know some people say their objective is to bring back Selma the way that it was prior to the tornado,” he said. “It’s my hope that we’re going to make Selma better, even than it was before the tornado.”

The City of Selma also has a local disaster relief program.

The community can donate food, personal goods, building materials, and much more.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.